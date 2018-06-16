Woman dead after multi-vehicle crash at 24th and Grand

One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck at 24th and Grand.

Around 11:45 a.m. officers were called to NE 24th and N Grand on the crash.

Amarillo police said a truck driven by a 17-year-old male was westbound on NE 24th and turning southbound on N. Grand.

A Toyota Camry driven by another 17-year-old male was eastbound on NE 24th.

The front end of the truck struck the front of the Camry, causing them to hit another car driven by a 54-year-old man sitting at a red light.

A 62-year-old woman, Mo Lai Chun, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.

The incident remain under investigation.

