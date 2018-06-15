Detention officer arrested, accused of assisting Curry County prisoner escape

Officials say they found evidence linking Dodson to the escape/Source: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

A Curry County detention officer is behind bars after investigators said she may have been involved in the Friday prisoner escape.

Sarina Dodson, 28, was arrested in Lubbock early Saturday morning on third-degree charges of aiding a prisoner to escape.

Officials say Dodson was working at the jail during the escape.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Aaron Davis Clark, 31, Ricky Sena, 24 and Victor Apodaca, 28, escaped the jail around 11:00 a.m on Friday.

The inmates were last seen leaving the east facing door and heading north on foot.

Officials say the inmates were last seen wearing white t-shirts, white boxer shorts and white do-rag style head coverings.

Clark is described as a white male, blonde hair, hazel eyes, dark rimmed prescription glasses. He is 6' 1" and 255 pounds. Clark has several tattoos, including a lion with a crown on the right side of his neck, a "C" with a crown on the top of his neck, a "G" on his throat, $100 bills on his left hand, a cobra snake on his right hand, a skull and tombstones on his right forearm, and skulls, Jessica Rabbit and a gun on his right upper arm.

Clark is in jail for failing to appear in court, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, attempt to commit child abuse, theft of identity and credit card fraud.

Apodaca is described as an Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds. Davis has several tattoos including "RENEE" and "ANDREA" on his neck and "APODACA" on his back.

He is in jail for possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, trafficking controlled substances, distribution of marijuana and failure to appear for conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Sena is described as an Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes. He is 6-foot-tall and 145 pounds. Sena has several tattoos including "Sena" with two Zia symbols on his right arm, a Zia symbol with the New Mexico state outline on his inner right arm, "GRACE" on his right wrist, "CURRY" on his left hand, "NUEVO MEXICO" on his chest, "RIP SANTOS" on his back, a woman, smoke, flames, an Aztec temple and a dragon on his left leg.

He is in jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Residents in the area are advised to be cautious and alert.

"They're out of their mind and could hurt kids, and hurt families or something and that is not right," said Fidel Perez Junior, a Clovis resident.

Some residents like Ted Lopez said they aren't surprised the three escaped.

"Something happened, I'm sure something inside there that caused these guys to want to leave," said Lopez.

Lopez said he was recently incarcerated at the Curry County Detention Center.

"I've been in there, I've seen what it's like, I've seen how they're treated," said Lopez. "I don't know if they're lower staffed or what the deal is there. I think it has a lot to do with the way the inmates are treated."

This isn’t the first time inmates have escaped the facility.

"I have family around here, I don't know what kind of system they have here," said Perez. "They need to get everything tightened up."

After events like the Clovis library shooting, Perez fears for his family's safety.

He said he wonders if the construction signs around the jail have anything to do with the escape.

"It's been happening all the time, it's just ridiculous," said Perez. "They're doing construction and stuff. They're going to build more construction and more inmates get out?"

If you see any of these inmates, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.