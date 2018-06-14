Dogie Days: What's new and what to expect from law enforcement

People from near and far are in Dumas this week enjoying Dogie Days.

The 72nd annual event is Moore County's largest event of the year.

After the Dumas Noon Lions Club raised $110,000 for charities last year, they hope to make this year's celebration even bigger and better.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

"I'm a Ding Dong Daddy from Dumas, Texas, like Joe King Carrasco says," said Dumas Noon Lions Club member Rowdy Rhoades.

It's a tune everyone can get on board with this week at Dogie Days.

Whether it's the the food...

"I love the rooster eggs," said Kaia Vecchio.

"The funnel cakes," said Javier Sanchez.

Or the fun...

"I like the rides," said the Farr family.

Everyone has a favorite when it comes to annual celebration-- a celebration that Head Wrangler and Vice President of the Dumas Noon Lions Club David Tapp said benefits around 40 charities in our area.

"Lions Camp, Meals on Wheels, One Chair at a Time, Panhandle Diabetes Foundation," said Tapp. "So it's not just Dumas, it's the whole Panhandle."

Tapp said those nonprofits depend on this event, and they've made new adjustments to accommodate a larger crowd.

"This year we built a new pavilion," said Tapp. "We put it inside the park so now there's a lot more seating and shade and cover so that way it's not so hot."

Along with of keeping people cool, keeping people safe is another priority during Dogie Days.

As more people attend the event, Deputy Jace Delgado with Moore County Crimes Stoppers said more officers are patrolling the area.

"We want everyone to have fun, but our priority is the safety and security of everybody who comes to The Midway," said Delgado.

He said they've already had a vandalism incident earlier this week at McDade Park.

In addition to monitoring surveillance video, officers will be seen roaming the area on foot and on bikes to ensure everyone is on their best behavior.

"We just want to let people know we're here and we're here not to scare people or because people are doing bad things but because we want people to enjoy The Midway in a safe way."

It can be easy for children and their parents to get separated at Dogie Days, especially when getting on and off rides.

"Kids get excited, they see the lights, they see the shiny rides and they run off from their parents," said Delgado.

They remind parents to keep an eye on their little ones, especially as the fun continues with the parade Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Before the celebration comes to an end Saturday night, the Lions Club will have a drawing for a new Chevy Silverado.

You can buy tickets for the raffle from anyone wearing a purple shirt at McDade park.

