Coach Ken Carter speaks with Amarillo youth on education

By Ralph Cooper, Sports Director
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

He was played in Hollywood by Samuel L. Jackson in the 2005 film coach carter but today the real coach ken carter was in Amarillo speaking with members of the community 

"Its been a full day I started this morning with a camp for the young kids which was absolutely excellent. Its just simple, success is uncomplicated. Kids are one third of our population but their 100 percent of our future", said Coach Ken Carter. 

For Coach Carter, no win was more important than his players education. 

"Basketball was the hook, education was always the goal and I always have to inform kids you do not get paid by the hour. You get paid by the value you bring to the hour and you must always do more than what you pay for as an investment in your future.", said Coach Carter. "Once they understand that and move forward, they think you have to be in the right place at the right time. There's another variable to that equation. You have to be the right person, in the right place, at the right time, with the right attitude." 

Tascosa head basketball coach Steve Jackson and Palo Duro's A.J. Johnson say they both model their style of coaching after Coach Carter.

"I think we use our sport as a means to help these kids do better in life but the ultimate goal is to prepare them for life after high school and after basketball is over. We want to be an impact that way and make them better men than they were before they came in." , said Coach Jackson.

"As coaches you want to instill in them the sports part is great. You can get some accolades, become known, and people can come and watch you play but what you  really need is education because academics is what will get you to the next level", said Coach Johnson. 

Coach Carter was in town speaking with the G.O.T.C.H.A girls organization and also spoke with Mayor Nelson and other members of the City of Amarillo. 

