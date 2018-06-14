DPS launches iWatchTexas to better protect Texans

The iWatchTexas app is a partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve. (Source: KFDA)

A new app launched by the Department of Public Safety and backed by Governor Greg Abbott is asking you to help keep your community safe.

iWatchTexas is an app that you can download on your iPhone or Android that could potentially help save lives right where you call home.

This app wants to make it easier for the public to share with law enforcement activities that could be seen as a criminal, terror or school-safety related threat.

It's asking Texans to be vigilant and if they see something, say something.

Governor Abbott said the app is one solution the state is implementing immediately to help prevent future tragedies.

When you file a report, it's confidential.

When you open the app you can give your contact information if you'd like to be reached for follow up questions or choose to remain anonymous.

The app asks for the date, pictures if you have, a location of the incident and how many cars and people were involved before submitting a brief description of the incident.

DPS says the app isn't to report emergencies.

Instead, the department says this tool can help the public be law enforcement's greatest asset against danger.

They're asking you to file a report if you hear comments about harming or killing someone or questions about building security features.

If you spot a suspicious package, an unattended vehicle at an important building or someone taking photos and videos of security features, DPS wants to know.

If you smell chemicals at an unusual location or if you see someone purchasing supplies that could be used to make a bomb or weapon, DPS is encouraging you to speak up.

The department says that preparations for many threats may often be seen, but go unreported.

If you don't have access to a smart phone to download this app, DPS still wants your help.

You can file a report by calling (844) 643-2251 or on the website.

Each incident is reviewed by law enforcement analysts who determine what the next steps are to best protect your safety.

