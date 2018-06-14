1 shot dead at dairy farm, suspect arrested

One person is in custody after a Texico man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a dairy farm in Curry County.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Mairon Franco Rodriguez, 23, was found deceased inside a milking barn.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Deputies arrived at the dairy located at 97 New Mexico State Road 77 around 1:30 p.m. after reports someone was shooting at employees.

The victim was an employee of the dairy and was shot multiple times. However, no other injuries were reported.

Sheriff Wesley Waller said a suspect who is also an employee at the dairy has been taken into custody. It is unclear if he has been charged at this time.

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit and New Mexico State Police are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.