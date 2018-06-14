Crews begin construction on multi-million dollar sports complex at Caprock High School

Blueprints for the new sports complex at Caprock High School (Source: KFDA)

Crews have already broken ground across the street from Caprock High School on a new multi-million dollar sports complex (Source: KFDA)

Security fencing is up across the street from Caprock High School where construction crews are already at work on a multi-million dollar project, bringing a new parking lot, a new tennis complex and a turf soccer field for the school.

The new development is part of a district-wide project to upgrade tennis facilities at multiple Amarillo high schools, including Amarillo High and Tascosa, with Caprock now in the works and Palo Duro soon to follow.

"What a lot of people don't understand is our team tennis has grown and the numbers have grown and our programs have grown,” said Brad Thiessen, Athletic Director for the Amarillo Independent School District.

With a growing program, the school's current six courts make it difficult for team tennis.

"If you understand team tennis, it takes eight courts to run one revolution or to run one system of matches,” said Thiessen.

The condition of the courts also became an issue.

"We currently have six courts. One of those was almost unusable,” said Thiessen. "The ice would get up underneath and crack the concrete and so we were constantly having to fix that court."

The new eight-court tennis complex with include lighting, dressing rooms, a training room and coaches offices. In addition to the tennis complex, they will also resurface 156 parking spaces, add 149 new parking spaces, and put in a new lighted turf soccer and football field and field house. The project will include new fencing, electrical and mechanical work, plumbing, cameras and landscaping.

The project will cost about $4.7 million, according to the district.

"It's coming out of the general fund so a lot of our strategy is to make sure that we invest the general fund back into our facilities and add programs for our students,” said Brent Hoover, Chief Operations Officer for AISD.

As of now, they expect to have the new complex finished by next spring.

"They have up to 10 months to complete the project,” said Hoover. “Right now, I'm pleased to say they're ahead of schedule."

For the district, the new development is geared to help the students of Caprock.

"We're excited because any time we can improve our facilities for our students and our scholars, then it's more beneficial for them,” said Hoover.

Thiessen noted that there will be some public use of the tennis complex, as well.

