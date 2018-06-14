Research shows tutoring services at AC increase students' chances of success

Recent data revealed students who take advantage of three free tutoring services at Amarillo College are far more likely to succeed than students enrolled in the same courses who do not seek supplementary instruction.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Additionally, a student's chances of achieving classroom success increase the longer he or she spends at one of AC's three tutoring centers.

"In specific cases, if students don't score a particular grade on a test or writing assignment, then they're mandated to go get tutoring," said AC Executive Director of Decision Analytics and Institutional Research Collin Witherspoon. "It's extremely important to know that one reason we've mandated it, is because we see the high success if students receive tutoring."

Students who receive tutoring of any duration at Amarillo College's Writers' Corner have an 86 percent success rate compared to a 74 percent success rate among students who do not use the center.

"Really, our goal is not necessarily to just fix that one essay or whatever assignment they're working on," said Coordinator of The Writers' Corner Joshua O'Brien. "What we're trying to do is help them develop these skills, help them to become better, more confident writers."

Below is a list of tutoring services, times and locations provided by Amarillo College:

Math Outreach Center - Durrett Hall, Room 104

Mon-Thur : 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday : 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. : 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday : 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Reem Witherspoon at (806) 371-5110.

Science Tutoring and Success Center - Warren Hall, Room 110

Mon-Thur : 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday : 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday : 9:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Robert Dillon at (806) 345-5536.

Writers' Corner - Ordway Hall, Room 104

On-site tutors assist students with writing projects for any class at Amarillo College.

Fall and Spring Hours:

Mon-Thur : 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday : 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. : 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday : 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Summer Hours:

Mon-Thur : 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Joshua O'Brien at (806) 345-5580.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.