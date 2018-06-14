Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking for donations of all blood types (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for donors of all blood types.

Due to summer vacations and activities, donations have been down. The center is asking for donations to help local patients and keep the center prepared for emergencies.

It only takes about an hour to give blood and can save up to three lives.

You can visit the center at 7500 Wallace Boulevard to donate. The center will be open until 5:30 p.m. today, Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

You can call (806) 331-8833 to make an appointment.

