Researchers to call Potter and Randall County residents for community health survey

Researchers will be calling Potter and Randall County residents over the next few days as part of an effort to measure the community's health and respond to the findings.

According to a news release, survey callers will say they work at Central Research, which is the company doing the survey for the Public Health Department.

The survey will last about 20 minutes and is confidential.

Officials say the results will help the department better understand local healthcare needs.

