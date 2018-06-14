34th Annual Heritage Days happening in Portales this weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

34th Annual Heritage Days happening in Portales this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
Source: Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) -

The 34th Annual Heritage Days takes place in Portales this weekend.

The event holds activities such as a parade, car show, food booths, fun run and more.

Here is the schedule for Heritage Days provided by the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce: 

Friday, June 15: 

  • 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Street Dance with Blackwater Band at the Memorial Building parking lot.

Saturday, June 16: 

  • 7:30 a.m. - Main Street Fun Run at the Yam Theatre
  • 8:00 a.m. - Car Show registration at City Park
  • 9:00 a.m. - Heritage Days Car Show begins
  • 9:15 a.m. - Parade lineup at Second Street and Avenue O
  • 10:00 a.m. - Parade starts & 3 Rivers will be at the City Park Stage
  • 10:30 a.m. - Booths open at City Park
  • 12:00 p.m. - Curry County Outlaws take City Park Stage
  • 1:15 p.m. - Introduction of Pioneers at City Park
  • 1:30 p.m. - Pioneer of the Year Award presentation and cake cutting
  • 1:45 p.m. - Wild Bill Cathey
  • 2:00 p.m. - Vintage Bluegrass Band takes City Park Stage
  • 3:30 p.m. - Car Show ends
  • 5:00 p.m. Music ends
  • 7:00 p.m. - PHS 1988 Reunion at the Yam Theatre

