34th Annual Heritage Days happening in Portales this weekend

The 34th Annual Heritage Days takes place in Portales this weekend.

The event holds activities such as a parade, car show, food booths, fun run and more.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Here is the schedule for Heritage Days provided by the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce:

Friday, June 15:

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Street Dance with Blackwater Band at the Memorial Building parking lot.

Saturday, June 16:

7:30 a.m. - Main Street Fun Run at the Yam Theatre

8:00 a.m. - Car Show registration at City Park

9:00 a.m. - Heritage Days Car Show begins

9:15 a.m. - Parade lineup at Second Street and Avenue O

10:00 a.m. - Parade starts & 3 Rivers will be at the City Park Stage

10:30 a.m. - Booths open at City Park

12:00 p.m. - Curry County Outlaws take City Park Stage

1:15 p.m. - Introduction of Pioneers at City Park

1:30 p.m. - Pioneer of the Year Award presentation and cake cutting

1:45 p.m. - Wild Bill Cathey

2:00 p.m. - Vintage Bluegrass Band takes City Park Stage

3:30 p.m. - Car Show ends

5:00 p.m. Music ends

7:00 p.m. - PHS 1988 Reunion at the Yam Theatre

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.