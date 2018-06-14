Semi-truck loses load of animal parts, causes traffic delays

Drivers asked to avoid traveling North on I-27 and Canyon after semi-truck loses load of animal parts (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling north on I-27 between the Canyon and Loop 335 after a semi-truck lost some of its load on the road.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck carrying animal parts has lost some of its load in on the roadway.

Deputies are currently working to divert traffic so the mess can be cleaned up.

Highway 60 and 2590 is also congested due to the animal parts cleanup.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time when traveling in that area.

