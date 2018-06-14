Canyon police looking for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

Jorge Negrete-Villa is wanted by Canyon police for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 (Source: Canyon Police Department)

Canyon police are asking for help locating a man wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

Police say Jorge Negrete-Villa is wanted for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

