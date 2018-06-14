Canyon police looking for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

Weather Outlook for Friday, June 15
Isn't it amazing how uplifting a round of rain can be?
People from near and far are in Dumas this week enjoying Dogie Days.
One person is in custody after a Texico man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a dairy farm in Curry County.
Recent data revealed students who take advantage of three free tutoring services at Amarillo college are far more likely to succeed than students enrolled in the same courses who do not seek supplementary instruction.
