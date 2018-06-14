New Play Zone at Gene Howe Park opening Friday

Nearly $800,000 was spent by the City of Amarillo to improve the Play Zone at Gene Howe Park in Amarillo.

The grand opening of the Play Zone will be on Friday, June 15 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. The entire community is invited to enjoy the music, hot dogs, snow cones and more.

The Play Zone is located north of 15th Avenue and is between Mirror Street and Martin Road. The improvements that were made include new play equipment and a splash pad.

