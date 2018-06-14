Dogie Days in Dumas happening this weekend (Source: Dumas Lions Club)

Dogie Days in Dumas is happening this weekend at McDade Park.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The Genuine Pit Barbecue is on Thursday, June 14 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, there will be a carnival and food booths.

Saturday's events begin at 11:00 a.m. with the parade, and the events continue throughout the day.

A new car will be raffled off on Saturday night.

Tickets to the event are available here.

For information on the parade, call the Moore County Chamber of Commerce at (806) 935-2123.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.