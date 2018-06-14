1 hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck and car - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck and car

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
1 hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck and car (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash this morning on Highway 136 and Webb Road. 

Officials say a woman was driving a car on the highway when she failed to control her speed, rear-ending a semi-truck.

This caused her car to roll over.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The woman driving the car was flown by Lifestar to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injuries. 

