1 hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck and car (Source: KFDA)

One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash this morning on Highway 136 and Webb Road.

Officials say a woman was driving a car on the highway when she failed to control her speed, rear-ending a semi-truck.

This caused her car to roll over.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The woman driving the car was flown by Lifestar to Northwest Texas Healthcare System with serious injuries.

