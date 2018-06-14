Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Philip Joseph Brody is wanted by Potter County officials for forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) Philip Joseph Brody is wanted by Potter County officials for forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted by Potter County officials.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Police are searching for Philip Joseph Brody who is wanted by Potter County officials for forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record and fraudulent use of possession of identifying information.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly