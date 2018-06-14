Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

Philip Joseph Brody is wanted by Potter County officials for forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted by Potter County officials.

Police are searching for Philip Joseph Brody who is wanted by Potter County officials for forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record and fraudulent use of possession of identifying information.

