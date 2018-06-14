Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man

Amarillo police are asking for assistance locating a missing man last seen in Amarillo on June 9.

Wednesday, June 13, officers were called to the 7400 block of Holyoke on a missing person report.

The missing person is 65-year-old Bobby Lee Johns and is described as being 5-foot-11, 205 pounds.

Mr. Johns has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bobby Johns’ vehicle was located by Oldham County Deputies off of Mile Marker 15 of IH-40 in Oldham County later in the day on June 13th.

Police believe that Mr. Johns could be in danger and are asking anyone who may have information of his whereabouts to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

