RECALL ALERT: Edamame recalled over undeclared allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling Spicy Edamame 7oz, because it contains the undeclared shellfish/crustacean allergen “Oyster Extract” ingredient within the spicy sauce packet.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Spicy Edamame were distributed through retailers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Recalled Spicy Edamame can be identified by the following descriptions:

Brand Melissa’s Spicy Edamame

Packaging 7oz Cardboard Sleeve

UPC Code 0-45255-14637-0

Best Used by Date (located on front panel) 5/29/18 through 07/02/18

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is a result of the incorrect spice sauce pack being packed within the spicy edamame product.

Consumers who have purchased Melissa’s Spicy Edamame are urged to destroy and dispose of recalled product.

You can contact the company at 1-800-588-0151, Mon. - Fri. from 6:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m.

