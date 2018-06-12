Amarillo counties considering fireworks bans in wake of continuing drought

Both Randall and Potter counties are keeping their eyes on a drought index as the Fourth of July and fireworks season approaches.

Randall County commissioners tabled an order on Tuesday banning the use of aerial fireworks outside city limits.

The commissioners court has issued the order in the past and will keep watching the index.

Current index levels show an extreme fire danger due to very dry vegetation.

The Potter County Commissioners Court voted Monday to create the order and hold onto it because they also expect the index to rise to critical levels.

