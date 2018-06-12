Donation allows students on Snack Pak 4 Kids waiting list to receive food this summer

Buying a beef stick can help feed hungry kids throughout the summer/Source: Snack Pak 4 Kids

Snack Pak 4 Kids received a gift from an area business on Tuesday to keep hungry kids full all summer long.

Street Toyota has donated $6,000 for the community hunger organization.

Snack Pak 4 Kids will use the money to fund its Student's Food for the Summer Program, which ensures that children in the area continue to receive meals when school is on break.

The donation ensures that the remainder of the students on the program's wait list will be able to receive meals.

