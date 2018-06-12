2 area residents indicted for felony theft at Frontera Feedyard

Two area residents face up to two years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for charges of felony theft.

According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, 44-year-old John Russell Baird from Amarillo and 41-year-old Israel Tapia of Muleshoe have been indicted on felony charges.

In April, a TSCRA special ranger was contacted by Frontera Feedyard in Muleshoe about an employee who had stolen multiple bottles of Draxxin, an antibiotic used to treat sick cattle.

Each bottle of stolen medicine was worth around $1,700.

While interviewing with investigators, officials say Baird admitted to taking the medication and said Tapia was a co-conspirator.

On June 6, a Bailey County grand jury indicted both men on charges of felony theft.

If convicted, the men could each spend up to two years in prison and pay fines up to $10,000.

