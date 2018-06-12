Clean, drain and dry: Lake Meredith officials asking visitors to help stop spreading of invasive mussels

Lake Meredith asking visitors to help stop the spread of invasive mussels (Source: Lake Meredith National Recreation Area)

Lake Meredith officials are asking you to clean, drain and dry your boats and water equipment before taking a trip to the lake.

Mud, plants and animals that could be lurking on your vehicles or water equipment can cause the spread of invasive mussels.

Lake Meredith official say that it is important to help keep zebra and quagga mussels out of the lake and keep new invasive species from entering other lakes.

