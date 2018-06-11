Suspect arrested in Fritch SWAT standoff

Stoney Ferguson arrested after standoff in Fritch (Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)

One man was arrested after a standoff in Fritch lasting over three hours.

Fritch police were dispatched to Robey Avenue on a report of a man firing a gun

When confronted, police say Stoney Ferguson used a pit bull to ward off officers and has since barricaded himself inside of a home.

Police contacted the Randall County SWAT team for assistance around 4:30 p.m.

The officials surrounded the home to resolve the incident.

When Ferguson refused to exit, gas was introduced into the home.

He came out and tried to again use the pit bull to ward off officers before being hit with a less-lethal weapon.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

