Suspect arrested in Fritch SWAT standoff

Snack Pak 4 Kids received a gift from an area business on Tuesday to keep hungry kids full all summer long.
Both Randall and Potter counties are keeping their eyes on a drought index as the Fourth of July and fireworks are approaching.
Fire crews are currently fighting one fire in New Mexico and one in Oklahoma.
Lake Meredith officials are asking you to clean, drain and dry your boats and water equipment before taking a trip to the lake.
First Alert Aware Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 12
