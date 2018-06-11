Crews battle fires in New Mexico, Oklahoma

Fire crews are currently fighting one fire in New Mexico and one in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Forestry Service and Cimarron County fire crews are fighting a blaze south of Kenton, OK.

The fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Officials said the fire is burning and difficult terrain and growing.

The fire has burned into New Mexico and is burning northeast of Clayton.

Crews in New Mexico have achieved 70 percent containment on their section of the fire.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Another fire north of Folsom is burning in New Mexico.

The Emery Gap Fire has burned about 900 acres and spread into Colorado.

Crews have achieved 70 percent containment, although structures are still threatened.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.