Caviness Beef Packers gives $2 million for new WTAMU agricultural science complex

West Texas A&M University is getting new opportunities for students interested in agricultural sciences and food production.

The Caviness Meat Science and Innovation Center has gifted the university $2 million to enhance the meat science portion of its new Agricultural Sciences Complex.

Along with the gift, the company will work with West Texas A&M University to enhance the region as the heart of beef animal production in the United States.

"This complex will allow new and advanced opportunities to teach the production of protein from the live animal walking in the door to the most up-to-date modern animal welfare methods," said WT Professor of Animal Science Ty Lawrence.

With this new meat lab, students will learn everything from "hoof to plate," which will include slaughter, chilling, fabrication, processed meats, ready-to-eat meats and more.

"This facility will undoubtedly attract new students," said Lawrence. "We are already on a growth rate of six percent year-over-year, and anticipate to push past 10 percent."

Terry Caviness, CEO of Caviness Beef Packers, said the decision to continue their partnership with WT was a no-brainer.

"We want to see people educated here, live here, work here," said Caviness. "We want to support all good initiatives to make the Panhandle grow, including cattle ranching, dairy farms, stock farms, etc."

The new agricultural science complex is expected to be completed by early August and will house a retail store and cafe.

