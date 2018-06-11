From Chase Tower to FirstBank Southwest Tower: Amarillo landmark to get new tenant and new name

According to FirstBank Southwest CEO Andy Marshall, this will be FirstBank Southwest’s first location in downtown Amarillo. Source: KFDA

For years, Amarillo's skyline has had one word standing out from the top of the tallest building: Chase.

In the months since the Chase Bank moved out and the signage was removed, the building has been known as the Amarillo Tower. Now, it will have a new name and new tenant.

Pending regulatory approval, Amarillo-based FirstBank Southwest would bring a new branch to the first floor later this fall, marking their first branch in downtown Amarillo.

"We're going to end up taking about 8,000 square feet which is a little over half of the existing space downstairs, so we try to figure out the best way to configure that,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of FirstBank Southwest.

The bank also hopes to bring in the latest technology to the new branch.

"We may beta test new concepts. We're going to take technology to a new level, or at least a new level for us,” said Marshall. “We may use pods instead of the traditional teller line. We're looking at a number of options. We just want this to be the 21st-century branch and also be the precursor for what our branches will look like in the future."

In addition to filling the vacant space, Aaron Emerson, a real estate broker with Gaut Whittenburg Emerson and leasing agent for the tower, anticipates a positive effect on the overall building.

"I expect the building to bring in a lot of business people which adds to the networking you have in a building like this,” said Emerson. “So we're extremely excited to have a vibrant local bank join our tenant mix."

As for the name and signage at the top of that building, that will likely come soon after federal approval.

"The signage renderings so far, they're good-looking,” said Emerson. “The bank has a very unique logo and we're excited to see it on top of the building."

"When I drove into town, the first thing I saw was the Chase building. In the future, the first time someone comes into town, they're going to see the FirstBank Southwest building,” said Marshall. “That means a lot. It means a lot to the community. The community knows what that says, our commitment to it, so we're just reinforcing it by putting our name up there."

Once again, the downtown Amarillo skyline will change, bringing new opportunities to the area.

