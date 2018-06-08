Big comprehensive plan reinforces small-town environment for Canyon

As Canyon continues to expand, the city has put together a comprehensive plan for its goals moving forward. (Source: KFDA)

The last time the City of Canyon created a comprehensive plan was 1996.

Since then, the city has continued to evolve and it hopes this plan will serve as an adaptable guide to shape the future of Canyon and those who call it home, for the next 20 years.



"A comprehensive plan provides a road map for our city," said Jon Behrens, Assistant City Manager for Special Projects at the City of Canyon. "It gives citizens, the city commission, city staff, it gives them an idea of where the city is going."

In order to establish this road map, Canyon asked citizens for recommendations to make sure it's community driven for all who live, work and play in the city.

"They want to make sure that we have smart growth," said Behrens. "Smart growth means the city looks at where things should be and we make sure that when we zone things and new structures are built and new things happen, they're put in the right location so there's not a conflict."

The city acknowledges that residents are concerned with growth but said the plan aims to keep Canyon as a community with small town character.

"It's about the feel than that may be about the Square and so one of the items that we've looked at is how can we improve traffic on the Square?," said Behrens. "How can we improve business on the Square? So that the Square maintains that feel of a small town and doesn't become some large shopping district."



City officials said Canyon is expanding to the North and East and said this growth presents a unique opportunity for potential businesses.

"As a business coming to Canyon, they can look at this plan and say, you know the city wants to grow to the east," said Behrens. "I might look to the east, if that's going to be a growth area and I want to be on the cutting edge of that growth. I want to be there when those houses are built so I can have that business."

The City of Canyon will be hosting a Community Open House for citizens to review and give their input on the Canyon Comprehensive Plan on Monday, June 11 at 7 P.M. at City Hall.

