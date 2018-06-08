3 in custody in 36th and Western domestic violence situation

Three people have been detained after a heavy police presence was detected near 36th and Western Street.

Authorities were called to the scene on a domestic violence call around 5:38 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities received information that subject may have had weapons on the premises.

The APD SWAT team was called in as possible support, as well as the APD Bomb Squad for negotiation.

Traffic closures in the area have been lifted.

