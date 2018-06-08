Amarillo HVAC technicians experiencing higher than usual AC repair calls

Some local air conditioning and heating companies recently had to step into overdrive to keep up with the demand.

"It's been extra difficult this year in that there's so much demand, and as I understand it all the other heating and air companies in Amarillo are covered up and booked up for two to three weeks," said Co-Owner of Garry's Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. Gary Ward.

Ward said his company experienced a 25 percent increase in calls for the month of May.

"The first of May, it got incredibly hot, so our season has been extended if you will, by that early month heat," said Ward. "We're already covered up and usually are this time of year, we don't have enough people to take care of all the demand we have as well."

Along with cleaning your filters regularly, Ward said consumers should keep an eye on any leaking water around their unit, as that could be a sign of stopped up condensation drain.

