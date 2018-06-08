Evacuations due to 34th and Harrison gas leak lifted

Emergency workers have closed off the area to the public and are assisting crews in clearing the area for repairs/Source: Amarillo Fire Department

Multiple homes in the area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure/Source: Amarillo Fire Department

Police have set up roadblocks in the area being affected by the leak/Source: KFDA

Crews are currently working to contain the situation after homes were evacuated/Source: KFDA

Evacuations due to the gas leak near 34th Avenue and Harrison Street have been lifted.

Residents can safely return to their homes.

Workers found and controlled the leak around 4:00 p.m.

Workers evacuated 20 homes in the area along 34th and Harrison Street.

Amarillo fire crews have been released from the scene, although Atmos workers will remain until repairs are completed.

According to officials at the scene, the fumes do not appear to be migrating to different areas.

SE 34th Avenue from Tyler Street to Van Buren Street and S Harrison from 33rd Avenue to Canyon Drive are closed.

Crews are digging into 34th Street to stop the low-pressure leak of an eight-inch gas line.

According to Amarillo Police Department, roads closures and delays in the area are expected to be in effect for between eight and 10 hours.

