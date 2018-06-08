911 calls, graphic photos released in controversial G7 euthanasia incident

Pictures from the attack after the owner broke up the dog fight (Source: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)

Pictures from the attack after the owner broke up the dog fight (Source: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)

The City of Amarillo has released the 911 calls, graphic images as well as a timeline of events leading to the euthanization of a dog in labor at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

According to their timeline, on May 8, a 911 call was made to request an ambulance for a man that was bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital and sustained serious injuries that required surgery.

After initially stating the male dog that attacked him was a stray, the man admitted that the dog was his.

According to the report, the fight was instigated when the owner's female dog, also known as the pregnant dog that was euthanized while in labor at the shelter.

It states she started attacking a 6-month-old puppy, when the male dog joined in the fight.

"When the owner tried to break it up, and we don't know who was attacking who, all we know and all the statement said was the female dog was attacking the juvenile dog," said City Manager Jared Miller. "The statement was also that the male dog got involved and the male owner tried to break it up and at that point the male dog attacked the owner."

Then on May 9, the male dog was surrendered to Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and was later euthanized.

That same day around 10:00 p.m., another emergency call was made from the same home to report that a dog had attacked two people and another dog.

When shelter officials arrived at the home, they found the female dog was the attacker and the owner surrendered her to Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

"They were afraid of the dog," said Miller. "They had sequestered themselves from the dog and were afraid to go back inside the house until animal control came."

Later that night, the surrendered female dog was placed in kennel G7. However, City Manager Jared Miller said she was not appropriately marked as a dangerous animal.

"They did not tag the dog correctly as a dangerous dog," said Miller. "Instead put it into a kennel, without any designation of dangerous dog or any notation of the status and the situation and conditions in which it was collected."

The following day, when a shelter volunteer notified authorities the female dog was in labor, the staff was made aware of the dangerous animal status and determined to humanely euthanize the female dog and two puppies.

Had the dog been properly tagged, Miller said she would've been euthanized earlier in the morning.

While putting her down during labor may not be the popular choice, Miller said it was the right choice to make.

"It was determined that it would be the more compassionate choice rather than allowing her to go through that painful process and then euthanize an unknown number of puppies," he said.

Miller said events like this are why citizens should support the proposed breeder's ordinance and the 90-for-90 mission to have affordable spay and neuter options.

The city council will discuss the breeder's ordinance in their work session next Tuesday and will move forward from there.

Pictures of the injuries received in the first incident have been released by the City of Amarillo. We must warn you, the photos of his injuries may be considered GRAPHIC:

You can listen to the 911 calls from the dog attack here:

