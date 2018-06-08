Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured and orphaned animals

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured or orphaned animals (Source: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center)

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured or orphaned animals (Source: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center)

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured or orphaned animals (Source: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center)

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured or orphaned animals (Source: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center)

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center asking for donations after influx of injured or orphaned animals (Source: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center)

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is asking for donations after they received an influx of injured and orphaned animals recently.

On a post to their Facebook page, the center says they have received a fawn, an opossum and her babies, falcon nestlings, baby skunks and songbirds.

A male fawn and his mother were hit by a car in Hedley. The mother did not survive, and the fawn has a broken femur.

The center says he will need his leg pinned, which is an $800 surgery.

Five falcon nestlings came in from Borger at the Phillips 66 Refinery.

An opossum mom was hit by a car at Tyler Street in Amarillo. She was picked up the the rehabilitation center and is currently at Canyon Road Animal Hospital.

The mother of several baby skunks has been missing for several days. The center says the babies have been wandering around near a home and hiding in a den in the ground. They were rescued on June 6.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

These are just some of the animals at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

All donations to the center are tax-deductible.

You can stop by at 2901 North Soncy or give them a call at (806) 680-2483.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.