Ute Park citizens cleared to return home, fire now 66 percent contained

Ute Park citizens have been cleared to return home as the threat of the Ute Park fire has been minimized.

All property access off NM 204 remains closed and under evacuation orders.

Air quality continues to be a concern as officials say the Ute Park fire is expected to burn for some time. Officials have an air quality monitoring station in Cimarron, Ute Park and Moreno Valley that will provide up-to-date information on potential hazards.

Residents of Ute Park are allowed to travel between Ute Park and Eagle Nest on US Highway 64, but non-residents will not be allowed to enter the westbound section of the highway.

The entire highway remains closed between Cimarron and Ute Park to all civilians as crews continue firefighting efforts.

For Ute Park residents on the Cimarron side of the fire, there will be a one-time convoy meeting at the Cimarron/West side road block that will allow access to those homes. The convoy will leave the road block at Noon on June 8.

All other entry and exit will be directed to the Eagle Nest side of the Canyon.

At this time, the fire has burned 36,740 acres and is 66 percent contained.

