Officials say paint sprayer caused fire at Amarillo business

Officials say a paint sprayer caused a fire at a business on the 4400 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

The fire started just before 9:30 this morning. Crews arrived at the scene to fine a single-story building with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building.

The occupants were able to get out of the building safely.

The fire was called under control around 10:00 a.m.

Officials say the building was being used to build and paint cabinets, and employees say a paint sprayer caught fire while they were using it.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office says this was a non-conforming cabinet and paint shop, and they are reminding the community to obtain the required permits in order to ensure the safety of people and property.

