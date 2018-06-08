Suspect in Dalhart car burglaries now in police custody

The City of Amarillo has released the 911 calls, graphic images as well as a timeline of events leading to the euthanization of a dog in labor at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
The City of Amarillo has released the 911 calls, graphic images as well as a timeline of events leading to the euthanization of a dog in labor at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
As Canyon continues to expand, the city has put together a comprehensive plan for its goals moving forward.
As Canyon continues to expand, the city has put together a comprehensive plan for its goals moving forward.
Amarillo Police currently have a heavy presence in the area of 36th and Western.
Amarillo Police currently have a heavy presence in the area of 36th and Western.
Some local air conditioning and heating companies recently had to step into overdrive to keep up with the demand.
Some local air conditioning and heating companies recently had to step into overdrive to keep up with the demand.
In a time of hardship, Danny Melius turned to his garden.
In a time of hardship, Danny Melius turned to his garden.