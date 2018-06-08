Suspect in Dalhart car burglaries now in police custody

Christian Edwards has been arrested in connection with the recent car burglaries around Dalhart (Source: City of Dalhart Police Department)

Dalhart police have arrested the suspect in the recent string of car burglaries around the area.

Police say they arrested Christian Edwards today in connection with the car burglaries in Dalhart.

The Dalhart Police Department wants to thank everyone who assisted in solving these crimes.

