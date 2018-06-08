1 man dead after 2-vehicle accident near Friona

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Parmer County approximately 8 miles south of Friona.

Thursday around 4:20 p.m. Noe Panjoj De La Cruz, 19, was driving a Mercury SUV south on State Highway 214 approaching the State Highway 86 intersection.

A semi-tractor trailer traveling east on SH-86 approached the SH-214 intersection.

De La Cruz failed to yield at the intersection and drove into the path of the semi.

De La Cruz was pronounced dead on scene at 5:30 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Deena Leuea.

DPS is investigating the crash.

