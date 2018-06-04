Beyond the parking pains: Canyon planning time-limited spots in the Square to aid businesses and customers

As businesses continue to pop up around the heart of Canyon, they're starting to see some growing pains.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"We have restaurants and salons and that types of businesses where people are going to spend some time, but we also have things around the square, some retail establishments, that folks may just need to run in and out,” said Randy Criswell, City Manager of Canyon. "We really kind of created this wonderful problem on the square by having all these businesses and all these restaurants that didn't used to be there."

As businesses grow in the Square in downtown Canyon, convenient parking is becoming harder to come by. The city is now hoping to change that @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/eyOBH3H5U8 — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) June 5, 2018

This increases traffic and parking needs in the square. With high business, finding that convenient spot is getting tougher.

"Everybody always knew that parking could be inconvenient around the square but when it got really busy, I think we realized, 'Wow, this really can be inconvenient,’" said Criswell.

In a possible solution to that "wonderful problem,” the City of Canyon is hoping to add a few time-limited parking spots around the square near those quick in-and-out businesses.

"The 15-minute parking is an attempt to address just a few spots around the square that maybe two or three on either side on each of the three sides of the square,” said Criswell.

Tonight’s agenda for the Canyon city meeting: new parking measures coming to the Square could help alleviate busy downtown traffic & help local businesses! Details on @NewsChannel10 at 10pm pic.twitter.com/t1POZikiUj — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) June 4, 2018

The new parking measure could add convenience for businesses and customers.

"Hopefully that will allow people to just get out and jump in and grab something quick, in and out,” said Criswell. “Maybe it's takeout food, maybe it's dry cleaning, maybe it's a cake, maybe it's hardware, maybe it's a soda pop, just little quick ins and outs."

When the signs are complete, the city plans to reiterate to people that only a few designated spots will be limited -- NOT all parking spaces in the square.

"Do a really good, thorough, educational campaign with the merchants around the square and the folks around the square who understand that doesn't mean every parking spot is 15 minutes,” said Criswell.

The city says the changes could go into effect in a few weeks, but that is pending on getting the signs and poles ordered and installed.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.