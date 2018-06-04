Former employees of Atomic Sports Grill claim unpaid wages

Amarillo residents who say they are former employees of Atomic Sports Grill organized a protest to fight for wages, they say they have not received. (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo residents who say they are former employees of Atomic Sports Grill organized a protest to fight for wages, they say they have not received. (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo residents who say they are former employees of Atomic Sports Grill organized a protest to fight for wages that they say they have not received.

The first protest was Sunday evening and was live streamed on Facebook to over 8,000 viewers.

People gathered again Monday holding signs and telling those who drove by the business that they are former employees of the grill and claim they've worked without proper compensation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"I've only been paid one time and it wasn't even the full amount," said Ashley Scott, who said she was a former employee of Atomic Sports Grill for two months. "This last time that I spoke with him about my check, he said that he would give me a draw for not even half of the amount that I was supposed to get. I came in to ask him about the check, and he said, well you know what, I'll pay you when I want to."

"I need the money. I haven't paid my car payment yet," said Matilyn Stilwell, an Amarillo resident who says she worked at the business for three weeks. "I had to call them and tell them what was going on. They gave me a little leeway. It's hard, we have things to pay for and he's not paying us."

"He wanted to make me DJ for $4.00 an hour without waitressing," said Pearl Hartman, who says she worked at the grill for three months. "When I asked him if he would pay me a little extra cash at the end of the night to DJ, he told me that I was his employee and if I was his employee I was going to do what he said or I could be unemployed. I grabbed my things and I left."

Those protesting said they will continue to voice their concerns until they receive the money that they say is well-earned.

"I hope that it just doesn't happen again to anyone else," said Scott. "That's kind of what we're shooting for. It's happened for way too long, and we're just trying to get our paychecks because that's our livelihood. We work to get paid and if we're not getting paid, then why are we working?"

Attempts to contact Atomic Sports Grill have been unsuccessful.

The Facebook page for the business has been deactivated.

A voicemail was left for the owner, but at this time that phone call has not been returned.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.