AISD finalizes new compensation plan, some say it's not enough

The Amarillo Independent School District School Board has finalized the district's 2018-2019 employee compensation plan.

Teachers and professional staff for the district can expect a two percent pay increase while support staff will receive a 2.5 percent pay increase.

Some teachers said a 2.5 percent pay increase will not cut it for hourly employees.

"They should have done more for our hourly employees, especially our lowest-waged earners," said Teacher and President of Amarillo Education Association Aaron Phillips. "Two-and-half percent is still not going to help them make ends meet when it comes to inflation," said Phillips.

Phillips added the Amarillo Education Association believed their continued work had a positive impact on the board's decisions.

"Teachers and staff are aware of what's going on in meetings and we want to be apart of these conversations," said Phillips.

AISD School Board President Jim Austin said the final compensation plan comes after changes to job assignments, the need to hire less staff, and modifications to operational expenses.

"We were able to overcome the shortfall created due to the number of kids that left the district," said Austin.

Although the compensation plan is now finalized, Austin says the approval of the budget in its entirety will be voted on at the next school board meeting scheduled for later this month.

