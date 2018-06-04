Amarillo Professional Baseball releases video of the future MPEV

Amarillo Professional Baseball has released a video showing what the MPEV, the future home of the new baseball team, will look like.

The video shows a 360 degree perspective on what the event venue will look like once construction is finished:

This time next year, it is expected that Amarillo's baseball team will be playing in its new home. Construction is currently underway, and officials say the stadium is expected to be complete in April of 2019.

Last week, Amarillo Professional Baseball released the names of the top 5 finalists in the "Name the Team" Sweepstakes. Out of 3,000 choices, the top finalists include: Amarillo Boot Scooters, Amarillo Bronc Busters, Amarillo Jerky, Amarillo Long Haulers, and the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

One of the finalists, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, stood out among the list. Citizens took to social media to discuss their opinion: What is a Sod Poodle? Why would we name our team that?

Doppler Dave also wanted to know what a Sod Poodle is, so he went around town to see if he could find anyone who knew the answer.

Regardless of the team name, downtown Amarillo will soon be the home of a new stadium and a new baseball team.

