25th Annual United Charity Classic raises more than $70K for Special Olympics

25th Annual United Charity Classic raises more than $70,000 for Special Olympics (Source: KFDA)

25th Annual United Charity Classic raises more than $70,000 for Special Olympics (Source: KFDA)

United Supermarkets has raised more than $70,000 to benefit the Special Olympics.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The 25th Annual United Charity Classic Golf Tournament was held at the Tascosa Golf Club today. Each year, employees of United Supermarkets, Amarillo National Bank and KGNC make up a committee for the Charity Classic.

The committee chooses a different non-profit organization to benefit form the proceeds. This year, the committee chose to donate to Special Olympics Texas.

Throughout the years, the tournament has raised more than $90,000, all of which has been put back into the Amarillo community.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.