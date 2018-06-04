Amarillo Symphony to absorb Greater Southwest Music Festival

In order to continue the Greater Southwest Music Festival, the Amarillo Symphony has agreed to absorb the non-profit organization.

The Greater Southwest Music Festival will close its doors on July 1, but the festival will continue to operate under the Amarillo Symphony.

The program has more than 8,000 student musicians performing at the Amarillo Civic Center and Amarillo College's Washington Street campus in early May. The current Board of Directors will transition into a volunteer committee that will continue with the festival.

"Leaders of the two organizations have discussed for months the possibility of a merger, a move prompted by GSWMF's precarious financial situation but one that centers on their mutual missions to deliver high quality music education experiences for students in our region," said Amarillo Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart. "Through this agreement, the Symphony will be looking to strengthen the GSWMF and sustain is as a symbol of excellence, attract new visitors to our city, and earn positive attention for our region throughout the state and beyond."

The first festival was held in 1971 and has been ongoing each year since.

