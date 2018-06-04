Amarillo police continue searching for suspect in shooting on I-40 and Bell

Police continue searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on I-40 and Bell that happened on May 25.

Around 11:08 p.m., officers were called to I-40 and Bell where shots were fired from a car. On the way to the scene, officers learned that two gunshot victims were at an area hospital.

Police then confirmed that a suspect in a "candy apple" red, four-door Dodge Charger had pulled in front of the victim's car and opened fire on the car.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. A passenger, an 11-year-old boy, received live-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this incident has been described as an Hispanic man with dark, curly hair.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

