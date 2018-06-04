Amarillo announces 2nd Route 66 Celebration

City of Amarillo announces 2nd year of Route 66 Celebration (Source: Amarillo Chamber of Commerce)

After months of preparation, city officials came together this morning to announce the details for its July 4th celebration. This year the Amarillo Route 66 Celebration will be a three day extravaganza.

It starts Thursday June 28th, with two nights of concerts at Starlight Ranch.

Saturday the 30th, Polk Street will house a community market and musical entertainment, ending with a fireworks show at night.

The celebration is the weekend before July 4th because the city didn't want to compete with Canyon's fireworks and other 4th of July events.

The city says having the event downtown again continues its initiative to make downtown Amarillo a vibrant and booming part of the city.

"As downtown goes so does the rest of our city," said City Manager Jared Miller. "It's gonna create extra opportunities for restaurants all throughout the city. It's not just about restaurants, it's about entertainment, vitality, energy. This contributes to that. "

"It is absolutely gonna be a family event," said Councilwoman Elaine Hayes. "It's going to be a party. It's going to be fun."

Full details of the celebration are as follows:

Thursday, 6/28

6:30 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Concert at the Starlight Ranch: 1415 Sunrise Drive - featuring Reckless Kelly. For ticket information, click here.

Friday, 6/29

6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.: 80's Night Concert at the Starlight Ranch: 1415 Sunrise Drive - featuring Noah Jenda. For ticket information, click here.

Saturday, 6/30

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Amarillo Community Market: Vendors will have a diverse mix everything the Panhandle has to offer on Polk Street between 5th and 8th streets. For more information, click here.

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Historic 6th Street: The Historic Route 66 Association will host its annual Route 66 Festival on historic 6th Street. Shop and dine along the original Route 66 in Amarillo. For more information, click here.

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.: Food Truck Alley: Along 7th Street between Polk and Fillmore, an array of food trucks will be selling a variety of offerings, until after the fireworks show.

4:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Joe's Hospitality Center: Stop by the corner of 6th and Taylor Streets for adult beverages and food provided by Joe Daddy's and Joe Tacos.

4:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Amarillo National Bank Stage: Located on Polk Street between 6th & 7th Street, listen to live music on the ANB Stage by the Dust Jackets at 5 p.m., Rock Bottom at 7:45 p.m., and Best of Amarillo Hall of Fame winner Insufficient Funds at 8:30 p.m.

9:45 p.m.: Fireworks Show: Fireworks show with music specially choreographed for the show will begin approximately.

