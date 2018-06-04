Police investigating drive-by shooting in Northwest Amarillo

Amarillo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 8:17 p.m. on June 1, officers were called to the 100 block of South Bowyer.

Police say a 22-year-old man had been shot. He was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim does know the suspect.

The suspect's car is described as a gray Honda with California license plates.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

