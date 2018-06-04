June Jazz back for 23rd season this summer

June Jazz returns for 23rd season this summer (Source: Amarillo College)

June Jazz, Amarillo College's summer concert series, is back for the 23rd season.

Starting June 5, June Jazz runs through July 10 with concerts each Tuesday evening.

You can enjoy free concerts at the South Porch of the Experimental Theatre just east of the Amarillo College clock tower. A full list of concert times and bands performing can be found here.

You are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Food, drinks and pets are also welcome.

