June Jazz back for 23rd season this summer

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 5
United States Marine Corps veterans Will Owens and Dustin Schnatz along with their best friends Shooter and Konsin are putting boots and paws on the ground to bring awareness to PTSD.
As businesses continue to pop up around the heart of Canyon, they're starting to see some growing pains.
Amarillo residents who say they are former employees of Atomic Sports Grill organized a protest to fight for wages that they say they have not received.
After months of preparation, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, City of Amarillo, and local planning committee and sponsors announced this morning the events around the 2nd year of Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration.
