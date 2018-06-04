Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault at club in Northeast Amarillo

Amarillo police are searching for a suspect after an employee of a club was shot over the weekend.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 4:00 a.m. on June 2, officers were called to My Club at 601 North Eastern Street.

Police say an employee of the club had been shot in the foot. The employee was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect in this incident.

The suspect's car is described as a light colored, possibly tan or gold, four-door Ford F150.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo police detectives at (806) 378-4251.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.