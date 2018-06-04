Officials investigating cause of fire that burned Canyon mobile home

Officials investigating cause of fire that burned a mobile home and two buildings (Source: Randall County Fire Department)

Officials investigating cause of fire that burned a mobile home and two buildings (Source: Randall County Fire Department)

The cause of an early morning fire at a Canyon mobile home is under investigation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Randall County and Canyon fire departments responded to a structure fire on Lisa Lane this morning.

The Randall County Fire Department says one single-wide mobile home was a total loss, and two outbuildings have heavy damage from the fire.

EMS transported one resident to the hospital for evaluation.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist those who lost their home in the fire.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.