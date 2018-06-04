AISD to name Bushland Coach Randon Johnson to be the next Amarillo High head baseball coach

Bushland head baseball coach Randon Johnson will be the name brought to the AISD board on June 21st to be the next Amarillo High head baseball coach to replace Coach Jeff Timmons.

